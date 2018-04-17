Freeze warning causing danger to plants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Where is spring?

That's the question many people are asking themselves, but for people like Micheal Woodcock, this back and forth weather makes things especially hard.

"With this cold, it slows it down and slows everything down. The rain over the weekend doesn't help either."

Micheal owns Woodcock Gardens, a local landscaping company here in Terre Haute.

I asked him about the freeze warning, and in this case, what you should do if you've done some spring planting already.

"Get them covered up and that'll help. Anything that you can, bring inside, you need to definitely bring it inside."

And when asked why covering them up is so important...

"Just to help preserve the blooms, but also without the mulch right now, it's gonna kinda help keep those plants a little warm. The earth is still a little warm from over the last few days that it was."

Woodcock says some plants take the cold a little harder than others.

"Your spring bulbs, tulips will get hit. We've got some flowering trees that are coming in right now and stuff like that, that are gonna be stunted. They may lose their blooms as well."

And covering your plants up isn't the only thing you can do.

"You know, other than that you can maybe use some straw, that'll help as well, you know, get a couple bales of straw and throw it around there. Especially if you haven't got it mulched."

So act now, and by doing so, you'll save yourself from extra work later this season.

For more info about Woodcock Gardens, find their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/WoodcockGardens/