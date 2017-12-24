Freebirds Solution Center hosts Christmas Eve dinner for community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local facility opened their doors to make sure others had a warm meal.

The Freebirds Solution Center hosted a Christmas Eve dinner at their facility Sunday night.

The organization raises money throughout the year for the event.

It's a special cause to many, including one worker who told us the facility saved her life.

"I started out here," said Kathy Downing, secretary, "and if it wasn't for people in the community donating to keep Freebirds open, they would not have been here to save me from drugs."