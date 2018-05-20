Clear

Free fishing day offers fun to community

Fowler Park hosted a free fishing day Saturday.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:46 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fowler Park hosted a free fishing day Saturday.

All ages were invited to come out and practice catching fish.

The goal is to bring awareness to our natural resources.

One participant said it's a good time to get outdoors and try something new.

"Allowed the public an opportunity to come and try fishing if they haven't before. We have a few people here that have never fished, so they're enjoying the time to get to try something new," said Taylor Rickett, youth services assistant librarian.

The event was put on by the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Vigo County Public Library.

Participants could even enjoy food, music, and crafts.

