Free dinner, Colts tickets, and REO Speedwagon concerts: Breaking down the charges against Danny Tanoos

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, News 10 told you that Dr. Danny Tanoos will face three counts of bribery.

Those charges were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor.

LINK | FULL PROBABLE CAUSE FILED AGAINST DANNY TANOOS

That prompted two questions:

What specifically led to the filing of the charges?

Why were the charges filed in Marion County?

We've been telling you that the three bribery counts focus on three specific dates...August 24th of 2013, July 11th of 2014, and August 10th of 2014.

Federal agents outline from its investigation of what they say happened that led to the charges filed against Tanoos.

August 24th, 2013

According to court documents, Energy Systems Group's Doug Tischbein admitted to federal agents that he gave tickets to an Indianapolis Colts preseason game to Tanoos.

Tischbein also said he paid for dinner for Tanoos and six members of his family...the tab at Moe's Steakhouse totaled more than $364.

LINK | STATEMENT FROM ENERGY SYSTEMS GROUP

Tischbein old agents he did not have dinner with the Tanoos family that night.

Federal agents believe Tanoos solicited the tickets after Tischbein asked him about an opportunity to do a project for another county's school corporation.

At Tanoos's recommendation, the school board awarded ESG another renovation contract.

July 11, 2014

While Tanoos was in Nashville, Tennessee on a principal's conference, federal agents believe Tanoos solicited dinner at the Palm Restaurant in Nashville after ESG inquired about the school corporation receiving an offer from a competitor of ESG.

Charges to Tischbein's personal credit card totaled more than $1,100 from that night.

Court documents say after that, at Tanoos's recommendation, the board awarded another project phase to ESG.

August 10th, 2014

Federal agents say Tanoos once again made a request of Tischbein...this time it was tickets to an REO Speedwagon concert in Indianapolis.

This included a free limo ride with complimentary liquor.

After that, ESG reportedly secured another phase of the renovation contract.

According to court documents, all of these events occurred in Marion County, which is why these charges will be heard when Tanoos makes his initial court appearance in Indianapolis on Wednesday.