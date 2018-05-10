Free car seat checks help keep local kids safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area kids will be safer thanks to a clinic.

On Thursday, families had the chance to have their booster and car seats checked.

Chances and Services for Youth teamed up with Union Hospital to make this possible.

13 newly trained technicians assessed the seats for proper installation and fit.

They also talked with caregivers about the proper way to use the seats.

Parents told us they are grateful for this free service.

"We have different car seats in our car and they are all installed differently, so having an expert set eye on them is great and installing them provides a great deal of relief for me," parent Stefanie Hellmann said.