Free car seat checks help keep local kids safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area kids will be safer thanks to a clinic.
On Thursday, families had the chance to have their booster and car seats checked.
Chances and Services for Youth teamed up with Union Hospital to make this possible.
13 newly trained technicians assessed the seats for proper installation and fit.
They also talked with caregivers about the proper way to use the seats.
Parents told us they are grateful for this free service.
"We have different car seats in our car and they are all installed differently, so having an expert set eye on them is great and installing them provides a great deal of relief for me," parent Stefanie Hellmann said.
Car Seat Checkup Checklist
-
Right Seat. Check the label on your car seat to make sure it’s appropriate for your child’s age, weight and height. Like milk, your car seat has an expiration date. Just double check the label on your car seat to make sure it is still safe.
-
Right Place. Kids are VIPs, just ask them. We know all VIPs ride in the back seat, so keep all children in the back seat until they are 13.
-
Right Direction. You want to keep your child in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, usually until around age 2. When he or she outgrows the seat, move your child to a forward-facing car seat with a harness. Make sure to attach the top tether after you tighten and lock the seat belt or lower anchors. Continue to use a booster seat until your child properly fits in the seat belt, usually when they are between the ages of 8 and 12.
-
Inch Test. Once your car seat is installed, give it a good shake at the base. Can you move it more than an inch side to side or front to back? A properly installed seat will not move more than an inch.
-
Pinch Test. Make sure the harness is tightly buckled and coming from the correct slots (check car seat manual). Now, with the chest clip placed at armpit level, pinch the strap at your child’s shoulder. If you are unable to pinch any excess webbing, you’re good to go.