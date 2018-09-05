Clear

Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses, events

The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada says most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol under a rule adopted during its recent annual meeting.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:17 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada says most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol under a rule adopted during its recent annual meeting.

The North-American Interfraternity Conference said Tuesday that in “a near-unanimous vote” on Aug. 27, its 66 international and national men’s fraternities adopted the rule prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapters and events unless served by licensed third-party vendors. The member fraternities have until Sept. 1, 2019, to implement the rule across their more than 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses.

The rule adoption follows the alcohol-related deaths last year of fraternity pledges at Louisiana State University and Penn State University.

Conference president and CEO Judson Horras says the new rule shows the fraternities’ focus on the safety of their members.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home