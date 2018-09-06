Fraternities at ISU and all across America are changing their policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The North American Interfraternity Conference is taking a big step to make sure fraternity members across the country are staying safe.

In late August the conference almost unanimously voted to ban hard liquor from any and all fraternity events, parties and even from being in the house.

That decision came after four fraternity pledges died in alcohol-related hazing incidents at Penn State University, Louisana State University, Texas State University, and Florida State University.

It's something that fraternities at Indiana State University have to follow as well.

"Many of them are already at a place of no hard liquor should be available, but the university has implemented those policies back in 2012." Christopher Jefferson, director of sororities and fraternities at Indiana State University said. "It shouldn't have that much of an impact on us."

That policy applies to all student organizations on campus. It says that they all have to use a social event registration process if they are hosting an event that will have alcohol.

ISU has a BYOB policy, or bring your own beverage. That means that unless there is a third party, with a liquor license to sell "hard liquor," then the only thing allowed is beer or wine. They say that is regulated by a check-in system.

That goes for everyone, even if they are 21 or older.

"IT isn't going to change the way we do anything, no," Braden Murphy, Pi Kappa Alpha member, and Student Government Association chief of staff said.

He says, as a fraternity they've historically never been known as partiers.

"Typically we do a lot of brotherhood events. Just hanging out and things like that," Murphy said. "That's not really ever something that's ever involved with us or ever been involved with us."

Overall, he says it's a good move on the part of the NIC.

"I think it's a good idea. Just something to be aware of, gain knowledge of and have education about," he said.

The ban is for fraternities all across the United State and Canada.

It's for any alcohol that is 15% alcohol by volume or higher.

Each chapter has until Sept. 1st, 2019 to implement the rule. That's so they have enough time to sit down and go over their bylaws and constitutions and rewrite things if they need to.