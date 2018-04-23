Franklin Fennell requests court-appointed attorney days after receiving his sentence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has obtained court documents that show former Vigo County School Corporation employee Franklin Fennell has applied for a court-appointed attorney.

The court documents say Fennell requested "pauper council" so he could have a meaningful discussion with his attorney before the appellate deadlines.

The court granted his request.

On Thursday, Fennell was sentenced to 24-months in federal prison and ordered to pay $110,600 in restitution.

In December, a jury convicted him for stealing more than $110,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation.

So far, no appeal has been filed.