Franklin Fennell has filed to appeal his verdict and sentence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned former Vigo County School Corporation employee Franklin Fennell will appeal his guilty verdict and sentence.

In December, Fennell was convicted of stealing more than $110,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation.

On April 19th Fennell was sentenced to 24 months at a federal camp and ordered to pay back $110,600 in restitution.

According to court documents, Fennell plans to appeal both.

Fennell was the director of facilities at the school corporation. He approved inflated invoices submitted to him for payment, and then Fennell and Shahadey would split the kickback between them.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

To see the full appeal, click here.