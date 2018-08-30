Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frank Shahadey defends his police pension in federal court

Last year, Shahadey pleaded guilty for his part in a kickback scheme that stole thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Frank Shahadey found himself back in a federal courtroom on Wednesday.

Now, he's defending his police pension from the government.

Last year, Shahadey pleaded guilty for his part in a kickback scheme that stole thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

He was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution.

The government says his pension can cover that restitution.

Shahadey's lawyer argued his part of the restitution should be lower because others have admitted their part in the kickback scheme.

Mike Pick has already paid restitution to the school corporation and Frank Fennell was ordered to pay restitution in addition to serving two years in federal prison.

At the hearing on Wednesday, both sides agreed to try and negotiate an agreement.

If an agreement can not be reached, there will be another hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center