Frank Shahadey defends his police pension in federal court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Frank Shahadey found himself back in a federal courtroom on Wednesday.

Now, he's defending his police pension from the government.

Last year, Shahadey pleaded guilty for his part in a kickback scheme that stole thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

He was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution.

The government says his pension can cover that restitution.

Shahadey's lawyer argued his part of the restitution should be lower because others have admitted their part in the kickback scheme.

Mike Pick has already paid restitution to the school corporation and Frank Fennell was ordered to pay restitution in addition to serving two years in federal prison.

At the hearing on Wednesday, both sides agreed to try and negotiate an agreement.

If an agreement can not be reached, there will be another hearing.