wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Apple over revelations it secretly slowed down older versions of its handsets.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 7:11 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 7:11 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Apple over revelations it secretly slowed down older versions of its handsets.

Scroll for more content...

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday a probe was opened last week and is led by the French body in charge of fraud control, which is part of the finance ministry.

It follows a legal complaint filed in December by a French consumer rights group that aims to stop intentional obsolescence of goods by companies.

In France it is illegal to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product in order to encourage customers replace it.

Apple apologized in December for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a move it said was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Lawsuits against the company have been filed in the U.S. and Israel.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It