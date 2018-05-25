Renovations nearly complete at Fowler Park Beach

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department has been working all week preparing Fowler Park Beach for Memorial Day Weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Park officials say Fowler Park visitors will notice some big changes to the park's beach the next time they visit. Workers have brought new sand to the beach, new signs, planted new decorative plants, and have improved the bathroom.

"We've got a painter working right now on the outside of the bathroom. We've hired a contractor to come in and gut the inside of the bathroom and start over and re-do it all for us we've been working a week outside on the grounds getting everything ready to start tomorrow" Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department says.

Park officials want visitors to enjoy the improvements to the beach but remember to follow the rules.

"Beach hours are 12 PM to 6 PM every day that's Monday through Monday noon to six so we do ask that everybody respects those hours and stays within those hours. The beach does say swim at your own risk but that just means we don't have lifeguards at the beach" Grossman says.

Organizers say the beach is preparing for a large crowd this weekend. They say they are excited for everyone to see what they've been working on.

"it's a big job off of our plate to finally have this job complete but it was necessary and it's exciting and we're ready for everybody to enjoy this to have fun and be safe" Grossman says.

The beach opens Friday at noon.