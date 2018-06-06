Four lakes park renovations nearing completion

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Four Lakes park. On a Wednesday afternoon, it's a good place to pick up a fishing rod. Just ask Mark Jones.

Jones says, "It's a nice day. Do a little fishing for the kids, get them outdoors and have some fun. It's that time of year, do some fishing have some fun."

A resident of Vincennes for all his life, Mark comes to Four Lakes park for the same reason everyone else does.

Jones explains, "It's close by. I mean, the kids, you've got your swings. The kids can play. You've got your shade. You know it's simple and easy."

It may be simple, but some new renovations will soon add to the park's appeal. A new parking lot, a new shelter house, and a new spray park.

Park superintendent Steve Beamon says, "I think it'll really enhance four lakes. It's kind of tucked away. Lot of people who even live in Vincennes don't maybe know where four lakes is. So it's a great neighborhood park that's kind of needed some TLC over the years."

Completing the spray park will finish the two-year long process to renovate four lakes park. The project cost $300,000 dollars from the redevelopment commision and $130,000 from the city of Vincennes.

Beamon says these investments help with the longevity of the park.

"When you look at playgrounds and what you do at parks. There is a cost involved. But what you get out of it and the longevity and what it does to the community as a whole. I think it pays for itself pretty quickly." Beamon says.

With the investment, Beamon hopes the new renovations will supply a cheap outing for families.

Something that Mark Jones is happy about.

Jones says, "Stuff does cost a lot of money to do you know. It's good for all of us. She gets what she wants, I get what I want, the kids get they want. So everybody is happy."

Beamon hopes the spray park will be completed by the end of July, with a grand opening following.