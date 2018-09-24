Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five people were sent to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on Carlisle Road in Vigo County.
That's according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in southern Vigo County.
Police say the driver of the car ran off the road, tried to correct, and then overcorrected.
The driver reportedly went into a ditch.
According to deputies, the driver suffered injuries to the face, including cuts.
There was also a female and three small children in the car.
Those four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
