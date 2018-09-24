Clear

Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on Carlisle Road in Vigo County.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 7:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five people were sent to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on Carlisle Road in Vigo County.

That's according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in southern Vigo County.

Police say the driver of the car ran off the road, tried to correct, and then overcorrected.

The driver reportedly went into a ditch.

According to deputies, the driver suffered injuries to the face, including cuts.

There was also a female and three small children in the car.

Those four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

