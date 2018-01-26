Four dogs, including 14-year-old brothers, remain at Harmony Haven Sanctuary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some animals remain at a local shelter founded by Alice "Anita" Oswald.

The board of directors for the shelter wants to close Harmony Haven Sanctuary by the end of the month but that cannot happen until the four dogs left at the facility are placed in a home or with another rescue.





Board of Directors Vice President Jerri Laubert says, "We're focusing on the dogs. We want to get them homes."

Two of the four dogs living out their days at Harmony Haven are 14 years old. They've spent there entire lives at the shelter and are visibly timid.

Laubert and volunteers hope the brothers, Chip and Boomer, make it into homes before February.

"We don't know how long they have. They might have weeks. They might have months. They might have years. Just something so they can have the rest of their life, something good in their life instead of being in a shelter."

The sanctuary was founded by Alice "Anita" Oswald. Oswald disappeared in November. Police discovered her car in a frozen pond in January. A body was also found inside but investigators are waiting on DNA evidence before confirming it is Oswald. Since her disappearance the board has moved forward with plans to close the shelter.

"Unfortunately, we have to close. It needs a lot of renovation and we don't have the funds to support that or the employees to support that."

4-year-old Jedi and 5-year-old Zema also need homes.

A volunteer says anyone interested in adopting should call the shelter at (812) 535-3819.

Dog It Dig It Rescue has removed twelve animals from Harmony Haven so far. Three have been adopted.

Ouabache Valley Feline and Friends took six cats and all but one have been placed in a home.

Laubert says, "I'm just so happy that some of them have found great homes."

Those with Harmony Haven say they are grateful for the community support.

The board is still working out the details regarding shelter funds. Laubert says the money will be used to pay any remaining bills and the rest could be split between local shelters that have stepped in to help.

"We don't know what we'd have done had they not helped us out."

If you are interested in adopting a former Harmony Haven pet you can contact Ouabache Valley Feline and Friends, Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and Dog It Dig It Rescue.

Myra Cottom with Dog It Dig It says some animals will be up for adoption at PetSmart on February 17th and 18th. Adoption fees range from $50 to $100. All the animals are vaccinated, heartworm negative, spay/neutered and microchipped. Some of the dogs are bonded so she is hoping to keep them together.

You can also help my making a donation to any of the local shelters. Cottom says donations of Purina Dog Chow are always welcome.