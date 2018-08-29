Four bids received for Shelburn Interurban renovation

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are on track to renovate the Interurban Depot in Shelburn, Indiana.
The town council opened four bids for the renovation project on Tuesday.
Now, the project architect is looking through the details of the project.
The plan is to renovate the inside of the building an create a restaurant.
Council members should award a contract in September.
