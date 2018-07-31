Four arrests made after police say they found drugs, guns, and a ballistic vest in Sullivan County search

Full List of Charges

Shad Collins, age 43, Sullivan, IN. Preliminary charges were Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, and Possession of a Synthetic or Look a Like Drug. Collins was also wanted on Sullivan County warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine.

William Brett Chastain, age 46, Sullivan, IN., Preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Visiting a Common Nuisance and a Contempt of Court Violation.

Kevin Eberhardt, age 43, of Dugger, IN., Preliminary charges of Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine, Also wanted on Sullivan County warrant for Failure to Appear Dealing in Methamphetamine.

Bradley Cooksey, age 45, of Dugger, IN., Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Arrest Pics Attached……Additional investigative follow-up delayed the timely release of this information.