Four arrests made after police say they found drugs, guns, and a ballistic vest in Sullivan County search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A drug investigation has landed four people behind bars in Sullivan County.
It happened after police raided two different addresses.
Full List of Charges
Shad Collins, age 43, Sullivan, IN. Preliminary charges were Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, and Possession of a Synthetic or Look a Like Drug. Collins was also wanted on Sullivan County warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine.
William Brett Chastain, age 46, Sullivan, IN., Preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Visiting a Common Nuisance and a Contempt of Court Violation.
Kevin Eberhardt, age 43, of Dugger, IN., Preliminary charges of Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine, Also wanted on Sullivan County warrant for Failure to Appear Dealing in Methamphetamine.
Bradley Cooksey, age 45, of Dugger, IN., Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Arrest Pics Attached……Additional investigative follow-up delayed the timely release of this information.
The raids happened earlier this month after police served two search warrants, one at 224 Depot Street in Sullivan and another at 1008 Miller Street in Dugger.
During the search, police say they found $10,000 in cash, a money counter, scales, liquid morphine, meth, paraphernalia, weapons, and a ballistic vest.
Police arrested 43-year-old Shad Collins of Sullivan, 46-year-old William Brett Chastain of Sullivan, 43-year-old Kevin Eberhardt of Dugger, and 45-year-old Bradley Cooksey of Dugger.
