Four arrested on drug charges in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports four people were arrested on Monday afternoon in connection to drug charges.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies were called to 1012 N. Nyesville Road after a 911 call about an intimidation report. The caller stated he was being threatened by another male who had a hammer.

During a search of the home, deputies found methamphetamine, syringes and other drug items.

Four people were arrested: Kiley J. Vanderheyden, 39, Cheryl L. Stafford, 64, Travis L. Wallace, 36, and Gregory Justin Hazlett, 35.

Officials report that after Vanderheyden was at the Parke County Jail, she battered an employee she flushed syringes down the toilet. She is facing charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and battery on law enforcement.

Stafford was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Wallace was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance. And Hazlett was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.