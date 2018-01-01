wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

Four arrested in Daviess County on drug charges

Indiana State Police reports four people were arrested Tuesday night in Daviess County on drug charges.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 10:38 AM

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police reports four people were arrested Tuesday night in Daviess County on drug charges.

ISP was on a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 50 near State Road 57 when an oncoming vehicle failed to move over or yield the right of way.

That vehicle was then stopped just north of the U.S. 50 and State Road 57 junction in Washington.

During a search of the vehicle police found methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and other drug items.

There were four people inside the vehicle; they were identified as Emma K. Shore, 20 of Bicknell, Allissia D. Heacock, 18 of Vincennes, Kaleb M. Sheren, 23 of Vincennes, and Dakota L. Woolard, 23 of Vincennes.

Shore is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to change lanes for stationary emergency vehicle.

Heacock is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Sheren is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drug and dealing in marijuana.

Woolard is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
All four were taken to the Daviess County Jail.

