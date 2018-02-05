Four arrested for attempting to rob someone while the person was sleeping

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people from Terre Haute are in jail after police say, they tried to rob someone while the person was sleeping!

This happened last month at home on 4th Avenue.

Donna and Robert Sandifer are facing charges for robbery while armed with a deadly weapon along with Deborah and David Sandifer.

Police say the victim woke up to all four of them in the residence. The victim also stated the suspects had a knife and club and demanded money.

The four arrested told police this was regarding a disagreement over rent money.

Court documents say the four got away with a little more than $800.