Four arrested, facing drug charges in Washington, Indiana

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges out of Washington, Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Thursday night, just after 4 o'clock.

Washington Police Department says they arrested Derek Godfrey, 28, and Dakota Saucerman, 24. Both are from Washington.

Police also arrested Keith Knepp, 38, of Montgomery and Jennifer Brown, 42, of Bloomfield.

Police say it all started with a traffic stop, involving a car Godfrey was driving. Officials say Saucerman was the passenger.

During the stop, police say they found Methamphetamine and other paraphernalia associated with it. Police arrested both men on multiple charges.

Police say the investigation continued at a local motel. That's where police say they found several items, including more than 50 grams of Meth, more paraphernalia, a firearm, digital scales and Marijuana.

Police arrested Knepp and Brown at the scene. The two were taken to jail and face a series of charges.