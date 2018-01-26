Foster parents will soon have a new place to receive help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Foster parents will soon have a new resource to help care for local kids.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Group are opening a Region Eight clothing closet inside Northside United Methodist Church on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.

Local foster mom and advocate Kristi Cundiff said the congregation has been wonderful and the pastor wants to open the church to foster families.

"We will get them clothes that will fit them, shoes that will fit them, they'll get new underwear and new socks. We get blankets from Project Linus so each child will get a new blanket that's absolutely beautiful," Cundiff said.

Hands of Hope Orphan Ministries will provide hygiene products for the closet.

Cundiff says they are also working to create foster family programming.

The grand opening s January 30th at 10:30 a.m.