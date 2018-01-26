wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

wx_icon Robinson 46°

wx_icon Zionsville 45°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 46°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

Foster parents will soon have a new place to receive help

The Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Group are opening a Region Eight clothing closet inside Northside United Methodist Church on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 7:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Foster parents will soon have a new resource to help care for local kids.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Group are opening a Region Eight clothing closet inside Northside United Methodist Church on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.

Local foster mom and advocate Kristi Cundiff said the congregation has been wonderful and the pastor wants to open the church to foster families.

"We will get them clothes that will fit them, shoes that will fit them, they'll get new underwear and new socks. We get blankets from Project Linus so each child will get a new blanket that's absolutely beautiful," Cundiff said.

Hands of Hope Orphan Ministries will provide hygiene products for the closet.

Cundiff says they are also working to create foster family programming.

The grand opening s January 30th at 10:30 a.m.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It