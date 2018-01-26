'Foster parent bill of rights' passes the Senate unanimously

INDIANA (WTHI) - Senate Bill 233, also known as the foster parent bill of rights, has passed the Senate with a vote of 48-0.

Scroll for more content...

SB233, which was authored by Sen. Jon Ford (R – Terre Haute), would require DCS to form a working group made of current foster parents, child-placing agencies and other individuals and organizations with expertise in foster care services.

“The collaboration and support of Hoosier foster parents and foster parent groups have helped move this bill forward,” Ford said. “We need to do what is best for the children who are in the Indiana child welfare system by ensuring their foster parents know their rights and privileges.”

A release from Ford’s office also stated that, ‘DCS would be required to develop a plan to distribute to current and prospective foster parents, and make the document available to the public on the department’s website.’

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.