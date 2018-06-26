Clear

Former youth basketball coach enters a guilty plea on four of 55 sex crime charges

News 10 has learned Barry Wolfe appeared in a Coles County, Illinois courtroom on Tuesday.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 7:00 PM
Staff Report

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Wabash Valley coach has entered a guilty plea to sexual assault.

According to online court documents, Wolfe entered a voluntary guilty plea to three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

At one point, Wolfe was facing a total of 55 counts involving two of his former players.

The remaining 51 counts would be dropped under the plea.

We talked to Brian Bower, the Coals County State's Attorney about the plea. 

"As a result of this investigation, we've taken an individual (that is) very dangerous to young women off the streets," Bower said. 

Wolfe is the former coach of The Central Illinois Storm.

Mattoon Police say Wolfe has admitted to sexual contact involving four victims.

Sentencing is set for August 19th.

Wolf remains behind bars on no bond pending his sentencing.

