Former treasurer to spend time in jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A former treasurer for Southwest Sullivan Schools will spend some time in jail for stealing money.

Amy Kinnett pleaded guilty to official misconduct. The sentence is for one year which included 13 days in jail then she'll be on in-home detention with electronic monitoring.

Kinnett will also spend 6 months on probation.

She's already paid restitution in full that was in excess of $10,000.