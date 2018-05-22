Former local NAACP leader reinstated after election run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face is once again leading a local chapter of the NAACP.

Sylvester Edwards has been reinstated as the president of the local branch.

He had to step down from his post to run for elected office.

He was one of seven running for the House 43rd District.

Edwards lost the race but says he is pleased to be back in this leadership role.

With that change, John Lang is now the first vice president of the chapter.

During Monday night's meeting, the group discussed the history of lynchings in the Wabash Valley.

The lynchings happened more than a century ago, but members say the history is still relevant today.

They say it's important to recognize the crimes and have a discussion about the implications of those actions years later.