Former commissioner booked for meth and battery charges on GPS monitoring until trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County Commissioner will be on GPS monitoring while the case against him is pending.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested David Decker on Monday.

He's facing five charges in all, including possession of meth and domestic battery.

LINK | FORMER VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER BEHIND BARS...AGAIN

Police received a call about a physical altercation outside of a liquor store in Riley.

A woman told police Decker punched her in the face.

A judge issued a no-contact order against Decker.

His trial is set for September 11th.