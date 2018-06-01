Clear

Former commissioner booked for meth and battery charges on GPS monitoring until trial

A former Vigo County Commissioner will be on GPS monitoring while the case against him is pending.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County Commissioner will be on GPS monitoring while the case against him is pending.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested David Decker on Monday.

He's facing five charges in all, including possession of meth and domestic battery.

LINK | FORMER VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER BEHIND BARS...AGAIN

Police received a call about a physical altercation outside of a liquor store in Riley.

A woman told police Decker punched her in the face.

A judge issued a no-contact order against Decker.

His trial is set for September 11th.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It