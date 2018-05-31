Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County commissioner is back in jail.

Scroll for more content...

Through court records, News 10 has learned David Decker was arrested on Monday on charges of possession of meth and domestic battery.

A woman claims she was punched in the face by Decker.

It reportedly happened in front of a liquor store in Riley.

Decker spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.

Online jail records indicate Decker will report to court on Friday.