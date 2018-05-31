Clear

Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again

Through court records, News 10 has learned David Decker was arrested on Monday on charges of possession of meth and domestic battery.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County commissioner is back in jail.

Scroll for more content...

Through court records, News 10 has learned David Decker was arrested on Monday on charges of possession of meth and domestic battery.

A woman claims she was punched in the face by Decker.

It reportedly happened in front of a liquor store in Riley.

Decker spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.

Online jail records indicate Decker will report to court on Friday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It