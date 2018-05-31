Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County commissioner is back in jail.
Through court records, News 10 has learned David Decker was arrested on Monday on charges of possession of meth and domestic battery.
A woman claims she was punched in the face by Decker.
It reportedly happened in front of a liquor store in Riley.
Decker spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.
Online jail records indicate Decker will report to court on Friday.
