Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos now faces charges out of Marion County, Indiana.

Online records show that Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed those charges on Monday.

Tanoos will appear in court on Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

These charges are somewhat connected to the federal investigation that involved Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey.

The FBI passed along information from their investigation to the Indiana State Police and the State Board of Accounts.

The charges claim Tanoos took bribes in exchange for awarding contracts to Energy Systems Group.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.