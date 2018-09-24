Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

News 10 has confirmed former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos now faces charges out of Marion County, Indiana.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos now faces charges out of Marion County, Indiana.

Online records show that Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed those charges on Monday.

Tanoos will appear in court on Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

These charges are somewhat connected to the federal investigation that involved Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey.

The FBI passed along information from their investigation to the Indiana State Police and the State Board of Accounts.

The charges claim Tanoos took bribes in exchange for awarding contracts to Energy Systems Group.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game