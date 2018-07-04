Former Sullivan County school treasurer enters a guilty plea, accused of stealing thousands

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former school treasurer accused of stealing money has pleaded guilty.

Back in November, the Indiana State Police arrested Amy Kinnett.

Kinnett is the former treasurer with the Southwest Sullivan School Corporation.

She returns to court late this month.

News 10 has not been able to learn the terms of her plea agreement.

According to police, Kinnett used a school corporation credit card to make about $6,000 worth of purchases.

Police say she also stole $1,000 in cash and wrote checks from the corporation's checking account.