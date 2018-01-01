wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

Former Pfizer property discussed during redevelopment meeting

Changes are on the way for the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 10:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way for the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission.

Scroll for more content...

Members held a meeting on Tuesday at the Vigo County Courthouse Annex.

That's where they elected new officers.

During the meeting, Rick Burger was named as the new president.

He says he is excited to begin in his new role.

"Economic development does not happen overnight. It's a process. It's a process to get there and make things happen," Burger said.

The Development Commission also touched on the Pfizer Property at the meeting.

The group reacquired the property on November 29th.

Leaders say that through back taxes, fees, and selling of unnecessary equipment, Vigo County has recovered most of the $1 million investment in the property.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It