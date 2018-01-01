Former Pfizer property discussed during redevelopment meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way for the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission.

Members held a meeting on Tuesday at the Vigo County Courthouse Annex.

That's where they elected new officers.

During the meeting, Rick Burger was named as the new president.

He says he is excited to begin in his new role.

"Economic development does not happen overnight. It's a process. It's a process to get there and make things happen," Burger said.

The Development Commission also touched on the Pfizer Property at the meeting.

The group reacquired the property on November 29th.

Leaders say that through back taxes, fees, and selling of unnecessary equipment, Vigo County has recovered most of the $1 million investment in the property.