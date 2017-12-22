Former Parke County Sheriff and his wife killed in Thursday evening crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Parke County Sheriff and his wife were killed after a Thursday evening crash just south of Rockville.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened about two miles south of Rockville on U.S. 41 just after 11:30 p.m.

Deputies found that a silver Dodge truck and a white Nissan SUV had hit head on.

The truck was driven by 41-year-old Bryan Robertson and the passenger in the truck was 28-year-old Hannah Flaurr of Rockville. It was found that Robertson had a BAC of about .11 percent and that his truck crossed the center line and struck the SUV.

Deputies report it was a 17-year-old female driving the SUV and the two passengers were identified as Michael and Darla Eslinger.

Flaurr was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute and later taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where she is listed in stable condition.

The 17-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was taken to Regional Hospital where she is listed in stable condition at this time.

Police report Michael and Darla Eslinger were killed in the accident. Michael Eslinger was a past four term Parke County Sheriff and past Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

Police report Robertson was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Parke County Sheriff's Office reports Robertson is currently at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis listed in stable condition.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.