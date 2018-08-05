TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Indiana State University basketball player is now facing charges after a weekend arrest.
According to online jail records, Jake Odum, 27, was arrested and booked in the Vigo County Jail by Terre Haute Police around 12:15 Saturday morning.
Further details showed Odum was arrested on two charges including Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass.
Online records stated Odum has since been released from jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 6th.
News 10 reached out to Terre Haute Police for more information, but have not received a response.
Odum was a basketball standout for Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. He has also spent time playing in the NBA Summer League and overseas.
Related Content
- Former ISU basketball player arrested, facing charges
- Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges
- Former coach faces charges
- UPSET: ISU basketball picks up big win over IU
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
- Vigo County man already facing impersonation charge, arrested again
- Man arrested, facing charges after fight in Cayuga
- Four arrested, facing drug charges in Washington, Indiana
- Hymera man arrested, facing drug charges after police stop