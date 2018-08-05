Clear

Former ISU basketball player arrested, facing charges

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 9:10 PM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 9:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Indiana State University basketball player is now facing charges after a weekend arrest.

According to online jail records, Jake Odum, 27, was arrested and booked in the Vigo County Jail by Terre Haute Police around 12:15 Saturday morning.

Further details showed Odum was arrested on two charges including Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass. 

Online records stated Odum has since been released from jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 6th.

News 10 reached out to Terre Haute Police for more information, but have not received a response. 

Odum was a basketball standout for Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. He has also spent time playing in the NBA Summer League and overseas. 

