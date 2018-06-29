Former CEO of a nursing home group with Wabash Valley ties faces prison time

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The former CEO of dozens of nursing homes is now facing prison time.

Authorities say James Burkhart ran two dozen fraud and kickback schemes.

He along with three others were indicted by federal authorities in October of 2016.

Burkhart is the former CEO of American Senior Communities.

ASC has 94 locations across Indiana, including Clinton Gardens and Springhill Village.