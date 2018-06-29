WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The former CEO of dozens of nursing homes is now facing prison time.
Scroll for more content...
Authorities say James Burkhart ran two dozen fraud and kickback schemes.
He along with three others were indicted by federal authorities in October of 2016.
Burkhart is the former CEO of American Senior Communities.
ASC has 94 locations across Indiana, including Clinton Gardens and Springhill Village.
Related Content
- Former CEO of a nursing home group with Wabash Valley ties faces prison time
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Trick-or-treating times in the Wabash Valley
- Celebrating Independence: Fireworks date and times in the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley city helps give homes a facelift
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
- Veterans Day in the Wabash Valley
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status