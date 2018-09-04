PHOENIX (AP) — John McCain’s widow says former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as her deceased husband’s replacement in the U.S. Senate.
Cindy McCain disclosed the choice Tuesday ahead of a news conference by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who will make the appointment.
The appointee will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020. In that cycle, voters will get to decide who fills the remainder of McCain’s seat through 2022.
The political stakes are high since Kyl could participate in the vote on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kyl will be rejoining the Senate at a time when Democrats are eager to take control of the chamber in this year’s midterms.
McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer.
Related Content
- Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
- Sen. John McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
- Sen. John McCain’s family cries over flag-draped casket
- Senator John McCain dies at 81
- McCain treated for viral infection, returns home to Arizona
- John McCain honored at Washington National Cathedral memorial service
- White House drafted a statement on John McCain but never released it
- John McCain's 106-year-old mother expected to attend memorial services in DC, Maryland
- Bridge replacement over Thompson Ditch on hold
- Tree replacement plan at Illinois fairgrounds continues