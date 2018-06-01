Former AAU coach facing sex charges requests a change of venue

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former AAU basketball coach stands accused of sexually assaulting former players.

Scroll for more content...

Now, he wants his trial moved.

News 10 has learned Barry Wolfe filed for a change of venue earlier this week.

Because of this, his trial on numerous sexual assault charges has been pushed back to July.

LINK | FORMER COACH EXPLAINS DECISION TO DISBAND "ELITE BASKETBALL" AFTER WOLFE INVESTIGATION

The State's Attorney filed two separate cases against Wolfe.

Each case is based on allegations from one of the alleged victims.

Wolfe is the former coach of the Central Illinois Storm.

Allegations of molestation and assault came from several players.

His next hearing his set for June 19th.

That is when the judge will decide on Wolfe's request to move the trial out of Coles County.