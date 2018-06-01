Clear

Former AAU coach facing sex charges requests a change of venue

A former AAU basketball coach stands accused of sexually assaulting former players.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former AAU basketball coach stands accused of sexually assaulting former players.

Scroll for more content...

Now, he wants his trial moved.

News 10 has learned Barry Wolfe filed for a change of venue earlier this week.

Because of this, his trial on numerous sexual assault charges has been pushed back to July.

LINK | FORMER COACH EXPLAINS DECISION TO DISBAND "ELITE BASKETBALL" AFTER WOLFE INVESTIGATION

The State's Attorney filed two separate cases against Wolfe.

Each case is based on allegations from one of the alleged victims.

Wolfe is the former coach of the Central Illinois Storm.

Allegations of molestation and assault came from several players.

His next hearing his set for June 19th.

That is when the judge will decide on Wolfe's request to move the trial out of Coles County.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It