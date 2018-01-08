Former 4th Quarter Bar location under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A vacant building on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute has a new owner.

On Monday, we spoke with the owner of Pizza King.

He told us they are taking over the former Fourth Quarter Bar.

That property is located at the corner of Kent and Wabash Avenues.

The owner said there wasn't enough room to expand the Poplar Street Pizza King location.

That's why they wanted to move to a bigger location.

The goal is to be up and running within the next few months.