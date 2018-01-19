Fork in the Road: Wheel House Donuts

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone likes a good donut, right? Well how about a donut that you custom order?!

That’s why the Fork in the Road Crew headed to Rockville to find some delicious donuts at Wheel House Donuts.

Valerie Vezey and her husband Craig Waugh opened Wheel House Donuts back in September with one thing in mind.

"Everyone in the whole world loves coffee and donuts, and because we love coffee and donuts, and everywhere we go we always check out the local coffee shop, the local donut shop,” Valerie explained. “Being from Canada we have a cultural history with donuts and we wanted to bring that to Rockville."

"A very relaxing calm area, somewhere you’re going to come into, grab your coffee, your donut, sit and enjoy the day or your afternoon," said regular Rachel Engle. So what is her favorite?

"The salted caramel is my favorite...you know....when they put that caramel topping on there. And then key it up with a caramel latte and I’m in heaven."

Wheel House Donuts is not like other donut shops. It is a custom donut place where you get to choose what kind of icing you want, what kind of toping and then they make them for you fresh while you wait.

They have five different kinds of icing, 10 kinds of toppings and you can mix and match however you want!

To learn more about Wheel House Donuts, click here!