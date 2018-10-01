Clear

Fork in the Road: Mason's Root Beer Drive-In

If you are a fan of frosty mugs of root beer and coney dogs...this stop is all about you.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew took a step back in time to wrap up September.

The crew went to Washington, Indiana where Mason's Root Beer Drive-In has been serving customers since 1951.

Click play on the video to see what the crew thought.

To learn more about Mason's, click here.

