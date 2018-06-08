Fork in the Road: Honeysuckle Hill Beestro

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is always looking for a great place to eat.
Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta found a spot that he thinks is a "Honey Hole."
The crew made their way to Clay County where they found a restaurant called Honeysuckle Hill Beestro.
With a name like that, can you guess what makes it unique? If you guessed honey, and a lot of it...you nailed it.
Click play on the video to check this place out.
To learn more about the Honeysuckle Hill Beestro, click here.
