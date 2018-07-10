TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are feeling the effects of Indiana’s Road Funding Law, mostly with the 10-cent fuel tax. But many motorists are starting to see a forgotten feature of the law that's impacting their wallets.

Scroll for more content...

Once a year you go to the BMV to shell out some cash to register your vehicle. Although one Wabash Valley resident was a bit surprised when he got this year’s bill in the mail from the state.

Terre Haute Resident Maury Miller shares, "We drive a Toyota Prius, which is a hybrid vehicle. And, there's a bill, a charge of $50 dollars for having an electric or hybrid car. And I just thought that was outrageous!"

Miller was informed the hard way about a feature of Indiana’s new Road Funding Law. In addition to the future possibility of toll roads and a 10-cent gas tax for drivers, another fee has been put in place for those driving hybrids or electric vehicles.

Miller reflects, "Their reasoning was that I’m not buying enough gasoline because I have an energy efficient vehicle. So, I’m not paying enough gas tax, so this is their way of zapping me."

You can imagine Miller's surprise when he opened up his bill with the extra $50 dollar charge for driving a hybrid. Now somebody who drives a fully electric car. That fee skyrockets to $150 dollars. That could be quite the sticker shock!

Miller shares, "You know, if we're going to be preserving our natural resource, shouldn't we be reinforcing and encouraging the people who are trying to maintain them?"

Motorists impacted by the gas tax likely don't feel the effects of it as harshly. That's because the charge is slipped in over many fill-ups throughout the year. But Miller says even if the $50 dollar fee wasn't collected all at once, it'd still be a pain.

Miller says, "I don't think it'd be easy to swallow if it was a penny. Like I said, it's a punishment to me for having the foresight to drive an energy efficient vehicle."

The law also put a $15 dollar road improvement fee in place for all motorists with a few exceptions. Those exceptions are: trailers, semitrailers, non-motive recreational vehicles, special machinery, vehicles registered as military vehicles, vehicles registered as collector vehicles, motor-driven cycles, trucks, tractors used with a semitrailer, and for-hire buses with a declared gross weight greater than 26,000 pounds.

The law also lays out that every five years, the registration fees for electric vehicles and hybrids will increase based on an index factor.

So here's your warning now, keep an eye on those registration fees in the coming years!