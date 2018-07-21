Clear

'Forgiveness is the highest and most difficult of all moral lessons.' Clip from murdered DJ's radio show plays as the final person connected to his death sentenced

A plea agreement has been accepted for the final person on trial in connection to the death of radio DJ Matt Luecking.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

On Wednesday, Benjamin Selig was handed his sentence.

He will serve 1,452 days of probation in addition to substance abuse counseling and must agree to random drug tests.

Luecking was killed in his Village Quarter apartment almost two years ago.

Three other people were found guilty of his murder, but police said Selig didn't have a direct role in Luecking's death.

He was charged with assisting a criminal and not for the murder itself. Police said Selig helped the suspects after Luecking's death.

Kathleen Featherstone, Don Featherstone, and John Collins pleaded guilty for the murder of Luecking.

Kathleen received a 30-year sentence, Don received 50-years, and Collins received a 60-year sentence.

During the sentencing hearing, Matt Luecking's brother, Eric Luecking, played a clip from Matt's radio show dating back to 1988.

In the clip, Matt talked about forgiveness saying: "Forgiveness is the highest and most difficult of all moral lessons."

Eric Luecking read a victim impact statement during the hearing. He talked about music being a connection with his brother, even after his death. He added that his family's love for Matt Luecking is as strong as it ever was.

Eric Luecking said he has forgiving Selig, along with the other three that were sentenced.

He said people may not deserve a second chance, but that he believed people could earn them. Luecking told Selig everyone should be routing for Selig's remediation. 

At the end of the hearing, Selig said he didn't know Matt Luecking, but apologized to the Luecking family. 

Eric Luecking and Selig shook hands after the hearing. 

