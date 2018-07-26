Fontanet Bean Dinner happening this weekend

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) – Families can enjoy a free meal and a lot of fun this weekend.
The annual Fontanet Bean Dinner is happening Friday and Saturday. There’s always music, games, and of course – free beans.
On Friday, things get started around 6:00p.m., and wrap up at 10:00p.m.
People will start cooking the beans early Saturday morning for round two. The fun officially starts at noon on Saturday with a cruise-in. Registration for the cruise-in starts at 10:00a.m. Bean serving also starts at noon on Saturday.
The website has the following schedule:
Friday July 27th
6pm-10pm — Games & Inflatables (Kids Only)
6pm-til GONE — FREE beans by the bowl
6pm-CLOSE — Bingo
6pm-9:30pm — Live Music “Country 90 Proof”
Saturday July 28th
6am-11:45am — Cooking of 1000lbs of beans and 150lbs of bacon
10am-noon — Cruise-In registration
Noon-3pm — 23rd Annual Open Cruise In
11:45am — Raising of the American flag Rosedale Post # 290
12pm-2pm — FREE serving of the beans by the pan (bring your own pan)
2pm-til GONE — FREE serving of the beans by the bowl
4:00pm-8:00pm — Mini Hotrod Tractor Pulls (bring a lawn chair)
6:30pm-10:30pm — Live Music “Hank Haggard”
Noon-Close — Bingo
Noon-9:00pm — Games & Inflatables (Kids Only)
The Bean Dinner Grounds are located at: 9336 North Baldwin Street, Fontanet, IN 47851.
