Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two hundred new jobs could be coming to Vigo county but people in one town say they are disappointed. Instead of moving to Seelyville, Saturn Petcare plans to use the old Pfizer building in southern Vigo County.

The Seelyville Town Council approved a ten-year tax abatement for Saturn Petcare as part of a package to get the company to fill the former Kellogg's Snack Plant.





Officials say the deal fell apart because Kellogg's and Saturn could not meet on a purchase agreement.

Now Saturn Petcare has plans to fill a different vacant Vigo county property. The county council preliminarily approved a ten-year tax abatement to get Saturn in the former Pfizer building. Now a committee will discuss the proposal before the council makes a final decision.

Council President Aaron Loudermilk says, "That is a good property and it would be nice for us to be able to get a tenant in there that is productive and is providing jobs for the community."

In Seelyville, residents say they are disappointed with the news.

Tracie Taylor says, "Unfortunately, this area, we don't have a lot of new growth and with all the diminishing of the jobs like Sony DADC, we haven't had a lot of new industry in here so I hate to see us lose that because the eastside needs jobs."

Rodney Bryan, drives by plant each day, says, "We've lost a lot, you know, metal industry going out years ago and all that, we've lost a lot of jobs."

The tax abatement for Kellogg's is expired so the company will have to pay full taxes on the property.