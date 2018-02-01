Flu shot available at local Walmart locations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protection against the flu virus is still available and it's important you get it.

Scroll for more content...

All local Walmart pharmacies are offering the flu shot, and they say it's still a good time to get one if you haven't yet.

It's been a dangerous flu season with over 100 deaths right here in Indiana.

Doctors say the flu shot will not only help you, but the shot will protect your family from getting the virus as well.

"Even if you get the flu, it will lessen the symptons throughout the flu season. So make time and please get flu shots," said Krunal Patel, Walmart Pharmacy manager.

To learn more about the flu shots offered at Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/immunizations-flu-shots/1228302