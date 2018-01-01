Flu related death reported at Wabash Valley hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed a flu related death here in the Wabash Valley.

Officials with Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes report a patient at the hospital recently died.

They report this patient was over the age of 65 but also noted that this patient was being treated for more than just flu symptoms.

At this time the hospital is not releasing any more information.

Good Samaritan Hospital is one of many local hospitals with visiting restrictions in place. They are asking those with any flu like symptoms to not visit patients.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.