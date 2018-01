TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Flu activity has spiked once again.

All states except for Hawaii are reporting widespread flu activity.

Experts also say, overall, hospitalization is high.

Nationally, a total of 20 flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control.

Flu activity is likely to continue for several more weeks.

