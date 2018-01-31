Flu activity has nursing home taking extra precautions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With an increase in flu cases, local nursing homes are taking extra steps to protect their residents from the flu.

Cobblestone Health Campus in Terre Haute says they have been lucky. They have not seen any flu cases spread. But, that doesn't mean the facility isn't taking precautions. They are trying to keep the nursing home flu free by taking extra steps to stay healthy.

Meleah Reed, a CRCA Preceptor, says they are taking every precaution to help keep the flu from spreading.

Reed says they check the residents vitals up to three times a day. The nursing home has been asking family and friends who visit to protect themselves.

"If you come into our campus and you have flu-like symptoms, we just ask that you put a mask on," Reed said. "To protect yourself to our residents and our staff."

Reed says she continously sanitizes her hands throughout the day. "We have sanitizers everywhere," Reed said. The nursing home has several hand sanitizers for residents and vistors to use as well.

"The flu is very serious this year," Reed said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that people over the age of 65 are at a higher risk for catching the flu.

"They have certain illnesses that may cause their immune systems to be low, Reed said. "And, therefore they are most suspectible to the flu."

Hand-washing is the number one thing Reed says the nursing home is doing to prevent symptoms. Reed says they also deep clean the residents rooms.

CDC says the best defense against the flu is to get the flu shot. And, it is not too late to get one.