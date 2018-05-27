Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto

(CNN) -- Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are preparing for states of emergency Sunday as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the declaration for all 67 counties in his state. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said in a statement.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 40 counties, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday. Ivey activated the state's emergency operations center while the Alabama National Guard activated its high water evacuation teams.

Alberto is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida keys, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

"Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to spread northward over Florida," it tweeted. "Hazardous storm surge is possible along portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast beginning Sunday."

The first named storm of this season, Alberto is expected to strengthen as it moves up the Gulf this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said, bringing heavy rains and possible floods to Florida and much of the Southeast in the coming days.

Cuba is expected to get as much as 15 inches of rain, the hurricane center said in an advisory Saturday, and the Florida Keys and South Florida could get as much as 10 inches.

The city of New Orleans urged residents and businesses to "get prepared and stay informed" about the storm. The main threat is from heavy rain that could lead to flooding, the city said, but also high winds and storm surge could cause problems.

"I strongly encourage everyone to be safe and stay informed," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but Alberto apparently missed the memo. The tropical system became a subtropical storm Friday, the hurricane center said. As it travels up the warm waters of the Gulf, it could well become a full tropical storm.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of Mississippi and Alabama, meaning the conditions for a full storm are possible in the next 48 hours.

The early storm doesn't necessarily mean it will be a busier-than-usual hurricane season though. The season is likely to be near or above normal, the official National Hurricane Center said.

CNN's Brandon Miller, Amir Vera and AnneClaire Stapleton contributed to this report.

