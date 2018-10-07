Clear

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Sunday.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 9:36 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Sunday.

That's for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Governor Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
A sprinkle or two for sunday, sunny and drier for monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero